AP News Summary at 1:17 p.m. EDT

'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — has been placed with the school district’s homegrown police chief. It’s left residents in small city of Uvalde struggling to reconcile what they know of the well-liked local lawman after the director of state police said that Pete Arredondo — as the commander at the scene — made the “wrong decision” last week not to breach a classroom at Robb Elementary School sooner.

Empty spaces, broken hearts in a Texas town gutted by loss

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In a town as small as Uvalde, Texas, even those who didn’t lose their own child lost someone —their best friend, the little boy down the road who dribbled his basketball in the driveway, the kid who stood on the curb, backpack in hand, waiting for the bus. Before the shooting shattered their world, “what’s your son up to?” or “your daughter played a great game” were the most common exchanges when they ran into people they knew, which was all the time because everyone knows everyone. Some say now that closeness is both their blessing and their curse: they can lean on each other to grieve. But every single one of them is grieving.

In big bid to punish Moscow, EU bans most Russia oil imports

BRUSSELS (AP) — In the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, the European Union agreed to ban the overwhelming majority of Russian oil imports. The move came late Monday after tense negotiations that tested how far the bloc is willing to go to ostracize Moscow. From the moment Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the West has sought to make Russia pay economically for its war. But targeting the lucrative energy sector was seen as a last resort in Europe and has proved hardest since the bloc relies on the country for 25% of its oil and 40% of its natural gas. EU leaders agreed to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months. A senior Russian official said the move would hurt ordinary Russians.

Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has been acquitted of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election. The jury in the case of Michael Sussmann deliberated on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict. The closely watched trial was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham. Durham was appointed three years ago to hunt for government misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump supporters had looked to the probe to expose what they contend was bias by law enforcement officials who investigated Trump and his campaign.

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in DOJ's 1/6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has revealed in a draft court filing he's been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department’s probe into the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection. Navarro said Tuesday he was served by the FBI at his Washington, D.C., house last week. The subpoena is the first known instance of prosecutors seeking testimony from someone who worked in President Donald Trump's White House as they investigate the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries. The Navarro subpoena could signal the Justice Department is widening its probe to examine the activities and records of people who worked directly for the Republican president.

Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans’ pocketbooks. Tuesday's meeting will be the first since Biden renominated Powell to lead the central bank and comes weeks after Powell's confirmation for a second term by the Senate. The White House says the pair will discuss the state of the U.S. and global economies, and especially inflation, described as Biden’s “top economic priority.” The White House says the goal is a “transition from an historic economic recovery to stable, steady growth that works for working families.” In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, Biden pledged not to interfere in the Fed's decision-making.

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

Young caregivers 'exist in the shadows,' offer crucial help

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Millions of Americans with serious health problems depend on children ages 18 and younger to provide some or all of their care at home. An exact number is hard to pin down, but researcher Melinda Kavanaugh thinks as many as 10 million children are involved in caregiving in the U.S. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee associate professor of social work says youth caregiving will grow as the U.S. population ages and chronic health problems like diabetes become more common. She and other researchers say young caregivers provide crucial help to their families, and they need support.

Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown

SHANGHAI (AP) — Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China and schools will partially reopen. Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will reopen gradually at no more than 75% of their capacity. Cinemas and gyms will remain closed. Officials who earlier set June 1 as the target date for reopening appear ready to accelerate what has been a gradual easing in recent days.

After Champions League 'fiasco,' UEFA probes what went wrong

Some key matters will need to be scrutinized when a UEFA-commissioned independent review assesses the disorder and chaos surrounding the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris. European soccer's governing body says “evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties” regarding the off-field issues that marred one of the world’s biggest club games on Saturday. That evidence should include the planning and organization of the event, the policing and stewarding, ticketing, the messaging and reaction of UEFA officials and any role that locals played in exploiting the problems.

