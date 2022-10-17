AP News Summary at 1:06 p.m. EDT

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv were rare in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Analysts believe those slower-moving drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS, unless the system fails.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

LONDON (AP) — New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. Hunt said a planned 1 percentage point cut to the basic rate of income tax won’t happen. He also scaled back a cap on energy prices designed to help households pay their bills. Hunt also said more spending cuts are coming.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Arkansas' attorneys argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youth and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is influential in the far-right Christian nationalist movement that has growing stature in the Republican Party. Flynn is making Sarasota County, Florida, a laboratory of sorts for his political agenda. Flynn's slogan is “Local action equals national impact.” Flynn has energized local conservative activists through social media and public appearances. Flynn questions American democratic institutions, repeats lies about the 2020 election, attacks the news media and embraces conspiracy theories about COVID-19. One of the groups Flynn has welcomed into the fold is the violent extremist group the Proud Boys.

What we know about the Raleigh shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Details about the five people killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina are continuing to trickle out. Among those who died Thursday in Raleigh was an avid runner and the mother of three boys. Another victim was the “rock” of her family and had known everyone in the neighborhood. A third woman who died was a Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. The shooting also cut short the lives of a Raleigh police officer and a 16-year-old. Police say a 15-year-old boy opened fire in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood and along the nearby Neuse River Greenway. Two people were also wounded.

Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in Georgia, Texas and some other states are facing new hurdles to cast a ballot during the midterm elections under laws passed by Republican-led legislatures following President Donald Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him reelection in 2020. The restrictions have prompted groups that assist voters to reorient themselves so they can avoid running afoul of new barriers. The groups anticipate confusion and conflict at the polls and are redoubling efforts to register and educate. The Brennan Center for Justice says lawmakers in 21 states have passed at least 42 restrictive laws since 2021. At least 33 of those laws are in effect for this year’s midterms.

From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sex abuse claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Spacey has testified in a New York courtroom that he never made a sexual pass at the actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp has sued, claiming the Academy Award-winning actor tried to take him to bed when he was 14. Rapp claims that a then-26-year-old Spacey picked him up like a groom does a bride after a 1986 party and put him on his bed before lying on top of him. Spacey said Monday on the stand that those allegations are “not true.” He also testified that rants by his white supremacist and neo-Nazi father when he was a youngster led him to hate bigotry and intolerance.

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.

Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge will question a key witness in the high-profile trial of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes about why he showed up at her Silicon Valley home in August and expressed regrets about testimony that helped convict Holmes of duping investors in her blood-testing company. Prosecutors have scoffed at the notion that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff’s attempt to see Holmes casts any doubts on his testimony. The Monday hearing in San Jose, California represents Holmes’ latest attempt to avoid a lengthy prison sentence. The 38-year-old Holmes is facing up to 20 years in prison if the judge denies her request for a new trial.

North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball

North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll. The national runner-up from last season returns four of five starters and received 47 of 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga is No. 2, followed by Houston and Kentucky. Kansas and Baylor, the last two national champions, are tied for fifth. Duke, led by new coach Jon Scheyer, is seventh with UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five teams apiece in the Top 25.