AP News Summary at 1:05 p.m. EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in the strategic port of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground. Russian troops have besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverized it. Top officials have repeatedly indicated it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces stubbornly held on. In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant. Putin said Thursday that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant. Putin’s order may mean that Russian officials are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back in its increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion. But he's also warning that Congress will need to approve additional assistance if the U.S. is to keep up its crucial support. Biden praised Ukraine's resistance anew on Thursday and said the military aid would be sent “directly to the front lines of freedom.” The package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It's part of a broader $13.6 billion package that he said could soon be exhausted.

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have ordered a parliamentary investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic. The move, approved by cries of “aye” and without a formal vote in the House of Commons, means Parliament’s Committee of Privileges will investigate whether Johnson knowingly misled Parliament. Historically that is a resigning offense if proven. The probe piles more pressure on a Conservative prime minister whose grip on power has been shaken by claims he flouted the pandemic rules he imposed on the country, then repeatedly failed to own up to it. Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) by police last week for attending a party in his office in June 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month in Russia, the case against Griner remains shrouded in mystery. Little clarity has come from Russian prosecutors since the Phoenix Mercury player was detained in February. Only measured public statements have come from the U.S. government as it seeks more information about the circumstances of Griner's detention. An otherwise mundane drug case features storylines of race and gender, professional athletics, geopolitics and international criminal justice.

Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom. On Thursday morning, they focused on the copious drug and alcohol use of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star as well as texts he sent to a friend about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife. Depp is pursuing a libel suit against Heard over allegations that he abused her. Depp has testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship and that he never physically or sexually assaulted her. Heard’s lawyers argue that Depp can’t deny what happened because he was often drunk and high on drugs to the point of blacking out.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years. Jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 184,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, rose by 4,500 to 177,250. About 1.42 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits in the week of April 9, the fewest since February 21, 1970. Two years after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into a brief but devastating recession, American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some farmers are wondering if it's OK that eggs sold as free-range come from chickens being kept inside. It's a question that arises lately as farmers try to be open about their product while also protecting hens from a highly infectious bird flu that has killed roughly 28 million poultry across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that chickens be moved indoors to protect against the disease but not everyone agrees. John Brunnquell, the CEO of Indiana-based Egg Innovations says his free-range chickens on more than 50 farms in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin will stay in “confinement mode” until the risk passes.

CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T. It combined with Discovery earlier this month in a new company, Warner Bros. Discovery, under Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who had his own vision for CNN and its Warner siblings. Licht says some CNN+ content will wind up on other company networks, and the streaming service’s employees will get opportunities to apply for jobs elsewhere inside Warner Bros. Discovery.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape tree has become an aggressive invader. Callery pears create dense thickets that overwhelm native plants and bear four-inch spikes that can flatten tractor tires. Bradford pears and other ornamental Callery pears were cultivated from an import that saved pear orchards from a deadly fungus. And for decades, the decorative trees seemed near perfect, aside from a tendency to fall apart after about 15 years — and their stench. But they cross pollinated with other ornamental varieties. Invasive stands now have been reported in more than 30 states. Fourteen states have formally listed the trees as invasive.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Metropolis.” Bruce Lee. Woody Woodpecker. A pet cobra. All of these things have been inspirations behind Nicolas Cage performances, sometimes private homages that the actor has used like blueprints to build some of his most exaggerated, erratic and affecting characters. A conversation with Cage, likewise, pulls from a wide gamut of sources. In a recent and typically wide-ranging interview ahead of the release of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Cage touched on Picasso, Elia Kazan, Timothée Chalamet and Francis Bacon. For even the mercurial Cage, the film represents something different. In it, Cage plays himself. Or, rather, he plays a kind of fun-house mirror version of himself. It opens in theaters Friday.

