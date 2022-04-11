AP News Summary at 1:03 p.m. EDT

Live Updates | City official: 10,000-plus killed in Mariupol

The mayor of the besieged city of Mariupol says that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed since the Russian invasion in February. Mayor Vadym Boychenko told The Associated Press by telephone Monday that corpses were “carpeted through the streets of our city” and that the death toll could be more than 20,000. Boychenko also said Russian forces have brought mobile crematoria to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage.

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and that the full death toll could surpass twice that number. Speaking by phone Monday to The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage.

Sharif sworn in as Pakistan's new PM after week of drama

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s parliament has elected opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the new prime minister, following a week of political turmoil that led to the weekend ouster of Premier Imran Khan. He was sworn in at the white marble palace known as the Presidency. But his elevation won't guarantee a peaceful path forward or solve Pakistan’s many economic problems, including high inflation and an energy crisis. Sharif, the brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, won with 174 votes after more than 100 lawmakers from Khan’s party walked out of the National Assembly in protest. Those 174 votes are enough to pass laws in the 342-seat assembly, but if Khan’s followers take to the streets, it could deepen the crisis.

Macron, Le Pen kick off French presidential runoff campaigns

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to “convince” a broad range of French voters to back his centrist vision, kicking off a two-week battle against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen ahead of the country’s presidential runoff vote. Le Pen, meanwhile, is ready for the fight, planning to highlight rising prices for energy and food that have hit poor households especially hard as Macron has focused on seeking diplomatic solutions to the war in Ukraine. With the first round of the French presidential election over, the duel starts afresh Monday ahead of the April 24 runoff. Macron trounced Le Pen in the presidential runoff five years ago but polls show the far-right leader is much closer this time.

Efforts to make protective medical gear in US falling flat

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — The push to make personal protective equipment in the U.S. is running out steam after an initial surge at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press identified more than $125 million of governments grants to over 300 businesses in 10 states to spur production of masks, gowns, sanitizer and other pandemic supplies. But the AP found that many producers ran into troubles getting equipment, materials and reliable buyers. Many have scaled back, shut down or given up. Industry officials say they need more help from the federal government to ensure there is enough American-made protective gear for future pandemics or emergencies.

St. Louis prosecutor, disciplinary panel reach agreement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has reached an agreement with the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel in which she acknowledges mistakes in her handling of the prosecution of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens but won’t face any severe penalties for those mistakes. The “joint stipulation” agreement was announced Monday, just as a disciplinary hearing for Gardner was about to begin. It calls for no suspension, probation or disbarment for Gardner. The agreement would still need the approval of a three-person panel of the Disciplinary Counsel and the Missouri Supreme Court. The panel will make a recommendation within 30 days, but it’s unclear when that court might consider it.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter’s largest investor, billionaire Elon Musk, is reversing course and will no longer join the company’s board of directors less than a week after being awarded a seat. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads. Musk, it was revealed last week, had quickly amassed a massive stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder. Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for the reversal, but said that the decision was made by the mercurial billionaire.

Ukrainian nuns open their monastery doors to the displaced

HOSHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Beneath the ancient beech forests of the Carpathian Mountains, a quiet monastery in the western Ukrainian village of Hoshiv has transformed itself into a giant playground for a dozen children who've been displaced by the war with their families. Nuns at the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family have granted refuge to some 40 people fleeing fighting with Russian forces in eastern and central Ukraine. Before the war, the 17 nuns led a tranquil life. In addition to their religious duties and charitable work, they grew mushrooms, made their own pasta and painted icons. Now, they run after young children, provide support to their mothers and cook daily for dozens of guests.

Guangzhou closes to most arrivals as China's outbreak grows

BEIJING (AP) — The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has closed itself to most arrivals as China battles a COVID-19 outbreak in its big eastern cities. Shanghai has taken the brunt of the surge, with another 26,087 cases Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. The city of 26 million is under a tight lockdown, with many residents confined to their homes for up to three weeks. No such lockdown has yet been announced for Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million. But most schools have switched online and an exhibition center was being converted into a hospital. China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing, despite complaints in Shanghai over shortages of food and medical services.

Once a retail giant, Kmart nears extinction after closure

AVENEL, N.J. (AP) — When the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, closes its doors on April 16, it will leave just a handful of remaining locations for the former retail powerhouse. It's a far cry from the chain's heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s when it had more than 2,000 stores and sold product lines endorsed by Martha Stewart and former “Charlies Angel” Jaclyn Smith. Kmart’s demise is attributed to the rise of Walmart and Target and online behemoth Amazon. But retail expert Mark Cohen says the company also was dogged by poor management decisions and could have stayed viable.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0