AP News Summary at 1:12 p.m. EDT

Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country’s capital. Russian forces, meanwhile, concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol. Zelenskyy announced the planned visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a news conference Saturday night. The White House has not commented. Zelenskyy says he expects the Americans to bring specific weapon and security guarantees. The visit would be the first by senior U.S. officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago.

Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in Kyiv with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. The Orthodox church is split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. But some worshippers hoped the holy day on Sunday could inspire gestures of peacemaking. Many brought baskets to be blessed by priests, with flicks of holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniel's. The Easter holiday came as Ukraine prepares for the first trip by high-level U.S. officials to Kyiv since before the Russian invasion began. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked his Western allies for heavier weapons to fend off Russian troops.

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before.

Macron vs Le Pen in French presidential election runoff

PARIS (AP) — From bucolic villages to humming cities, French voters are choosing between two radically different sets of plans for the future of France. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is offering continuity if he is reelected for a second term, while his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen is pledging seismic change for the country and its outlook on the world amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Sunday's runoff has wide implications not just for France, but for Europe and beyond. The race Sunday is much tighter than the clash between the two in 2017. A Macron victory depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home because they dislike both candidates.

Live updates | Voter turnout low so far in French election

Voter turnout is lower than usual in France’s presidential runoff, apparently reflecting voter frustration with both candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second term but he is being challenged by far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Turnout at 5 p.m. in Sunday's vote stood at 63%. That is below the 65% at the same time in France's last presidential runoff in 2017, when Macron overwhelmingly beat Le Pen. It's also well below the 72% turnout when Socialist Francois Hollande won the presidency in 2012. Polls before Sunday’s election gave Macron a solid lead over Le Pen, but to keep it he needs the support of left-wing voters who have shunned both him and Le Pen. Those voters may choose to stay home instead.

Ads from soft-spoken Arkansas Sen. Boozman reflect GOP fury

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two-term Republican Sen. John Boozman is known in Arkansas as a soft-spoken figure, but his reelection message seems to be taking a combative tone. One Boozman TV ads features a sheriff saying that Boozman will fight liberals over gun rights. In another, fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas praises Boozman as a conservative fighter. The sharper tone highlights Boozman's effort to appeal to voters who are mad that Donald Trump is no longer in office. Boozman faces at least two challengers in Arkansas' primary next month who are questioning his conservative credentials. He says the ads aren’t inconsistent with his low-key style and that he’s just focusing on concerns he’s hearing from voters.

Shanghai erects metal barriers in fight against COVID-19

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Volunteers and workers in Shanghai have erected metal barriers in multiple districts to block off small streets and entrances to apartment complexes as China hardens its strict “zero-COVID” approach in its largest city. On social media, people posted videos of the new barriers with some expressing anger over the measures. In one video, residents broke down the mesh fence barricade. Barriers have been put up in several neighborhoods in Shanghai's financial district. Buildings where cases have been found sealed up their main entrances, with a small opening for pandemic prevention workers to pass through. China reported 21,796 new infections on Sunday, most of them asymptomatic cases in Shanghai. In Beijing, a district of 3 million people will be tested starting Monday.

Warren calls McCarthy a 'liar' and 'traitor' over Jan 6 tape

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slamming Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a “liar and a traitor” over recordings that show the House Republican leader, despite his denials, placing responsibility on Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and suggesting Trump should resign. It’s unusually strong language to use against the House Republican leader, who's in line to become speaker if Republicans win control of the House in the November elections. But Warren’s statement reflects a swell of Democratic criticism against McCarthy. They point to McCarthy's recorded comments in January 2021 as proof that GOP lawmakers at the highest levels privately acknowledge Trump’s role at insurrection at the Capitol yet continue to defend him in public.

Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18

DALLAS (AP) — The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked. Forty-nine-year-old Billy Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors say he followed her home from Walmart, killed her, and stole her jewelry and cash. Chemirmir, who says he's innocent, faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women’s deaths — 13 in Dallas County and five in Collin County. However, he’s currently only scheduled to stand trial in Harris' death. Dallas County's district attorney isn’t seeking the death penalty.

Four months after tornado, Kentucky focuses on rebuilding

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Four months after a tornado upended their lives, Kentuckians are arduously reconstructing their pre-storm existence. A vast network of municipal workers, contractors, churches, charities and volunteers is helping communities like Dawson Springs, Mayfield and Bowling Green move toward recovery. Dawson Springs resident Chris Bullock's house where she and her family lived for 26 years was destroyed. Now a disaster-response charity is building a new house on her family's property. The 54-year-old registered nurse hopes to rekindle the Sunday gatherings her family enjoyed for years. She said they considered moving away but “it just didn’t feel right to be anywhere else.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0