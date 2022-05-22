AP News Summary at 1:02 p.m. EDT

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland’s president has traveled to Kyiv to support Ukraine's goal of becoming a candidate for European Union membership. Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since Russia invaded Ukraine. Lawmakers stood to applaud Duda, who thanked them for the honor of speaking in a place where “the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats.” Duda’s visit came as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in scattered battles along a 551-kilometer (342-mile) wedge of the country’s eastern industrial heartland. The Russian military launched airstrikes and missile attacks in the Donbas region, seeking to expand the territory Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014.

Belarusians join war seeking to free Ukraine and themselves

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarusians are among the foreign fighters who have volunteered to take up arms in Ukraine against Russian forces. They consider the Ukrainians defending their homeland to be their brethren. And by joining their resistance to Russia’s onslaught, they hope to weaken the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and ultimately that of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Some Russian troops were sent from Belarusian territory into Ukraine early in the war, and Lukashenko has publicly stood by long-time ally Putin, calling him his “big brother.” Weakening Putin, they believe, would create a window of opportunity to topple Lukashenko and bring democratic change to the nation of nearly 10 million people.

Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soar

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in Haiti's capital with a new intensity and brutality. That's horrified and frightened many who feel the country is swiftly unraveling as it tries to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the United Nations prepares to debate the future of its presence there. Officials say criminals are gang-raping children as young as 10, burning civilians alive and forcing schools, businesses and hospitals to close. The unrelenting brutality has forced thousands of families to flee their homes after nearly 200 people were killed in recent gang clashes.

Buffalo shooting's wounds need a strong salve, residents say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long before an 18-year-old avowed white supremacist inflicted terror at a Buffalo supermarket, the city's Black neighborhoods had been dealing with wounds that are generations old. Residents, business owners and faith leaders say the attack has scraped off the scab hiding Black trauma and neglect that sit just below the surface in what's called the City of Good Neighbors. They say the path to healing will require not just an immediate flood of charity, but also systemic solutions, economic investments and mental health counseling that are long lasting.

Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?

WASHINGTON (AP) — With prices across the economy soaring at their fastest pace in decades, you might think Americans would tap the brakes on spending. Not so far. Consumers as a whole are showing surprising resilience, not only sustaining their spending but increasing it even after adjusting for inflation. That spending is helping allay concerns that a recession might be near. Yet there are signs that some people, especially in lower-income households, are starting to cut back. How long consumers as a whole continue to spend at healthy levels despite the pressures from inflation will be key to whether the U.S. can avoid a recession as the Federal Reserve raises borrowing rates.

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is Arkansas' top Republican and is entering the final stretch of his term with strong approval ratings. Yet he's been conspicuously absent from his state's primary campaigns. Other top GOP figures, like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders, are instead frequenting the state's airwaves leading up to Tuesday's election. Cotton and Sanders are making pitches for Sen. John Boozman as he fends off challenges from the hard right. Sanders is relying on her experience as Trump's press secretary in her bid to succeed Hutchinson as governor. It's a sign of how much Hutchinson's GOP has changed.

Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke. The Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest said in a statement Sunday that he was headed home to Braddock. He says he is “feeling great" but plans to “continue to rest and recover." The 52-year-old Fetterman had been at Lancaster General Hospital since May 13. He won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital and will face either heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz or former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Priceless seeds, sprouts key to US West's post-fire future

The mission was to rescue tens of thousands of invaluable tree sprouts from a research center in New Mexico and to keep safe a vital bank of millions of pine, spruce and other conifer seeds that will be used to restore fire-ravaged landscapes across the West. Owen Burney and his team succeeded in evacuating most of the priceless collection. But the superintendent of New Mexico State University’s Forestry Research Center says the massive fire still churning through New Mexico highlights the need for collecting more seed, building more nurseries and planting more seedlings. The center is one of only a few such nurseries in the US and stands at the forefront of a major undertaking to rebuild more resilient forests as wildfires burn hotter, faster and more often.

'Triangle of Sadness': Biting social satire delights Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — Fashion models, Instagram influencers and Russian oligarchs collide on a yacht — and some very extreme sickness ensues — in Swedish director Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness.” The biting social satire had viewers at the Cannes Film Festival in hysterics, making one of the biggest splashes at this year’s festival. At its premiere Saturday evening, there were such waves of laughter and applause that Östlund on Sunday compared it to a crowd at a soccer match. It's his first English-language film. Woody Harrelson co-stars as a Marxist boat captain. Östlund says he wanted to unite the best of American and European cinema, making viewers laugh and think about big subjects at the same time.

