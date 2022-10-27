AP News Summary at 1:01 a.m. EDT

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. Since the start of this year, more than 100 lawsuits have been filed largely by Republicans around the upcoming midterm election. The call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. It’s the most litigation ever before an election — and it’s a strategy shift born of the failures of allies of former President Donald Trump in 2020 to challenge the results of the presidential election.

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new sense of uncertainty has risen over Pennsylvania’s pivotal Senate contest. Democrats are struggling to remain optimistic about John Fetterman’s candidacy after a rocky debate performance. Fetterman took the debate stage Tuesday five months after suffering a stroke. He struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong event. That was not a surprise for those voters who know him best — Fetterman has never been a smooth orator. But it stirred a fresh sense of anxiety among party leaders and rank-and-file voters. Fetterman's campaign set up a rally for Wednesday night and released a new advertisement seizing on Oz’s comments that abortion laws should be decided partly by “local political leaders.”

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial troop mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops,

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters. Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress. Achieving the required consensus for new action among this diverse group of 27, which also includes China, the United States and the European Union, has always been an immense challenge. And when two of the members are at war — and relations between China and many Western nations have deteriorated — consensus has become an even bigger obstacle.

Report: Global crises can speed up move to clean energy

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing profound and long-lasting changes that have the potential to hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system, according to the latest report by the Paris-based International Energy Agency. For the first time ever, the IEA found that global demand for every fossil fuel will be exhibiting a peak or plateau in the next few decades. The report said that "global fossil fuel use has grown alongside GDP since the start of the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century: putting this rise into reverse will be a pivotal moment in energy history."

Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge has fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeated, willful violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North on Wednesday was the maximum allowed. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued that the maximum was appropriate considering that he had previously sued Facebook in 2018 for violating the same law. Washington’s transparency law requires ad sellers such as Meta to disclose the names and addresses of those who buy political ads, the target of such ads and the total number of views of each ad. Meta has objected to the requirements. Ferguson described the fine as the largest campaign finance-related penalty ever issued in the U.S.

US economy likely returned to growth last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on. But for now anyway, the U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two quarters of 2022. At least that’s what economists expect to see Thursday when the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — for the July-September period.

Jury discharged in Australian Parliament House rape trial

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A judge has discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government advisor charged with raping a colleague in the Australian Parliament House because a juror had brought a research paper on sexual assaults into the jury room. Australian Capital Territory Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said on Thursday a juror had undertaken research in relation to the case and brought it into the room where a panel of 12 had been deciding their verdict. Former ministerial advisor Bruce Lehrmann had pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent in a minister’s office in March 2019 after a night of heavy drinking. He faced a potential 12-year prison sentence if convicted. There could be a retrial in February.

Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms

Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, which he once suggested might be better suited as a homeless shelter. The video showed him carrying a sink through a lobby area. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he tweeted. A court has given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.

Ye kicked out of Skechers' headquarters in California

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers Wednesday after he showed up unannounced. Skechers says the Grammy winner, who is now known as Ye, also engaged in unauthorized filming at its corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach and was escorted out by two executives. Skechers says it condemns his recent remarks and has no intention of working with him. For weeks, Ye has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media. On Tuesday, Adidas ended its partnership with the artist and a slew of other companies also have cut ties.