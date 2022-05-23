AP News Summary at 1:01 a.m. EDT

Biden to lay out in Japan who's joining new Asia trade pact

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to launch a long-anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact on Monday. The White House says the pact will help the United States work more closely with Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption efforts. Countries signing on to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are set to be announced during Biden’s visit to Tokyo for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. It’s the latest step by the Biden administration to try to broaden U.S. influence in the Pacific and counter China's economic might in the region.

EXPLAINER: What's in Biden's proposed new Asia trade pact?

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden faced a dilemma on trade in Asia: He couldn’t just rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership that his predecessor had pulled the U.S. out of in 2017. Many related trade deals, regardless of their content, had become politically toxic for U.S. voters, who associated them with job losses. So Biden came up with a replacement. During his time in Tokyo, the U.S. will announce which countries are joining the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. In the tradition of many trade deals, it’s best known by its initials, IPEF. It is meant to protect workers, build up supply chains and set rules for the digital economy.

Russian offensive turns to key Donbas city, heavy shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are bombarding a key city in eastern Ukraine with artillery and missiles in an attempt to take more of the Donbas region. Provincial authorities in Luhansk accuse the Russians of a scorched-earth policy in the area, focusing on the city of Sievierodonetsk. That's the main Ukrainian-held city in the region. Meanwhile, Poland's president visited Kyiv and became the first world leader to address Ukraine's parliament since the war began almost three months ago. He told the lawmakers that Ukraine does not need to submit to any Russian demands and can decide on its independence itself.

Kim, other N. Koreans attend large funeral amid COVID worry

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A large number of North Koreans including leader Kim Jong Un have attended a funeral for a top official despite outside worries about its COVID-19 outbreak. Photos showed leader Kim Jong Un carrying the coffin of the late official and throwing earth into his grave. The photos showed a crowd of soldiers and officials at the cemetery and state media said “a great many” people turned out along streets to express condolences. The photos show Kim bare-faced while most other people wore masks. North Korea also maintains that its outbreak is subsiding, though outside experts doubt its figures. The omicron variant of the coronavirus was thought to have been spread by mass public events in late April.

Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — In one of the busiest corridors for illegal border crossings, Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans are released with ease to pursue asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, Hondurans struggle to be allowed to pursue asylum after entering the country. The opposite fortunes illustrate the dual nature of border enforcement under pandemic-era limits on seeking asylum, known as Title 42 authority. President Joe Biden wanted to end them Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact. Some nationalities are heavily affected by Title 42, while others aren't.

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades, according to a scathing investigative report issued Sunday. The Southern Baptist Convention is America’s largest Protestant denomination. The 288-page report states survivors and others repeatedly shared allegations with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee. They were met with resistance and outright hostility from within the top administrative committee, the report says. The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee. Last year, delegates at the SBC’s national gathering demanded the committee should not be allowed to investigate itself and set this third-party review into motion.

2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday’s primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by Donald Trump. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is testing Republican voters’ tolerance for controversy in her primary. In Alabama, three Republicans are in a tight race for the nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. In Arkansas, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is a front-runner for the Republican nomination for governor. In two Texas runoffs, Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to hold off Land Commissioner George P. Bush, while congressman Henry Cuellar is facing a progressive challenger.

Albanese sworn in as PM in Australia ahead of Tokyo summit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new prime minister was sworn into office before flying to Tokyo for a summit with President Joe Biden. The move Monday took place as votes are still being counted to determine whether Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will control a majority in a Parliament that is demanding tougher action on climate change. Albanese’s center-left Labor Party ousted the conservative coalition that had governed for nine years at Saturday’s election. The swearing-in of the new government was made possible after ousted leader Scott Morrison resigned early in the vote counting. The new foreign minister, Penny Wong, was also sworn into office and joined Albanese on the trip to Tokyo for the Quad summit on Tuesday.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a PGA champion again when he least expected it. Thomas tied a PGA Championship record when he rallied from seven shots behind Sunday at Southern Hills with a 67. That got him into a playoff when Mito Pereira of Chile made double bogey on the final hole. In the three-hole playoff, Thomas made two birdies and took the lead over Will Zalatoris. A par on the last hole was enough for his second PGA title and 15th career win. Zalatoris finished runner-up in a major for the second time in two years.

