AP News Summary at 1:01 a.m. EDT

1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is set to hear from local officials who fended off Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Trump's call asking him to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory. His deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state leader Rusty Bowers are also key witnesses. The panel will focus on how Trump pressured battleground state officials with schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud.

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war will shape world's arsenals

Nuclear Russia's pillaging of non-nuclear Ukraine is rattling what's already a destabilizing moment in nuclear nonproliferation efforts. Security experts say the result of Ukraine’s fight against Russia will influence how other countries with nuclear rivals think about their defense. Another factor is how well the U.S. convinces non-nuclear allies they are safe under the existing U.S. umbrella of nuclear and conventional weapons. Some former leaders in Asia have cited the Ukraine conflict as evidence it's time for nations there to think about getting nukes of their own. Current regional leaders have been quick to denounce the idea.

Despite Western arms, Ukraine is outgunned in the east

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Despite the heavy influx of weapons from the West, Ukrainian forces are outgunned by the Russians in the battle for the eastern Donbas region, where the fighting is largely being carried out by way of artillery exchanges. While the Russians can keep up heavy, continuous fire for hours at a time, the defenders can’t match the enemy in either weapons or ammunition and must use their ammo more judiciously. One problem is that Western defense industries can't turn out weapons fast enough. Another is that the Ukrainians need training on Western-supplied hardware.

Israel to dissolve parliament, call 5th election in 3 years

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s weakened coalition government has announced that it will dissolve parliament and call new elections. The move sets the stage for the possible return to power of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or another period of prolonged political gridlock. The election will be Israel’s fifth in three years. It will put the polarizing Netanyahu, who has been the opposition leader for the past year, back at the center of the political universe. The previous four elections focused on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule while facing a corruption investigation. Opinion polls project him as the front-runner, but it is far from certain that his Likud party can secure the required parliamentary majority to form a new government.

Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump against a candidate whom Trump previously endorsed. Congressman Mo Brooks was a staunch Trump supporter when he lost the former president's endorsement in part for saying it was time to move on from the 2020 election. Trump then chose to back retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's former chief of staff, Katie Britt. Other states conducting elections Tuesday are Virginia and Georgia. In Washington, D.C., Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser is seeking reelection amid concerns over rising crime.

Report: Police in Uvalde had rifles earlier than known

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Documents examined by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV show armed police officers stood in a Uvalde elementary school hallway with at least one ballistic shield within 19 minutes of a gunman arriving at the school, where he killed 21 people, 19 of them children. The outlets' report, which did not indicate the source of the documents, nevertheless intensifies the anguish and questions over why police didn't act sooner to stop the May 24 slaughter in the Robb Elementary School classroom. The outlets reported that gunfire could be heard as much as 29 minutes before officers entered the classroom and killed the gunman.

Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids

The nation’s youngest children are getting their chance at vaccines for COVID-19. Shots began Monday at a few locations, though they were expected to ramp up after the Juneteenth federal holiday. The Food and Drug Administration cleared vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer last week and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final signoff over the weekend. Roughly 18 million youngsters under 5 are eligible. For the little kids, Pfizer’s vaccine is three shots and Moderna’s is two shots. Getting some parents on board may be a challenge given disappointing vaccination rates in school-age kids.

Nobel sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — Nobel Peace laureate Dmitry Muratov says he was not expecting the medal he was auctioning off to help Ukrainian child refugees sell for the record amount of $103.5 million. Bidding in the auction ended in New York on Monday, which is World Refugee Day. The sale shatters the old $4.76 million record for a Nobel. The identity of the buyer isn't immediately known. Muratov was awarded the medal in October 2021. He helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication’s editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid a Kremlin clampdown after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'It always wins': North Korea may declare COVID-19 victory

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Only a month after North Korea acknowledged a COVID-19 outbreak was sickening its people, the country may be preparing to declare victory. Its propaganda insists North Korea has avoided mass deaths and cases are declining. Experts believe North Korea’s disclosures about the outbreak have as much to do with boosting leader Kim Jong Un as providing a true picture of what’s happening. That leaves some experts expecting a declaration of victory over the virus — credited, of course, to Kim’s strong and clever guidance. A declaration now isn't a foregone conclusion, though. North Korea may wait for better timing while using its anti-virus measures to maintain control over its people.

Lightning bounce back, beat Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four times in the second period and beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Anthony Cirelli, Nicholas Paul and Corey Perry also scored to help the two-time defending champion Lightning bounce back after playing poorly while losing the first two games on the road. Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots. Stamkos, Paul, Maroon and Perry scored in the second period, when the Lightning chased Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper while pulling away to trim their series deficit to 2-1. Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche. Game 4 is Wednesday night.

