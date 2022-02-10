AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Biden doing 'deep dive' on 'about 4' high court candidates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears to be narrowing his list of candidates for the Supreme Court, saying he's looking at “about four people” as Democrats who met with him Thursday say he wants a “persuasive” nominee in the mold of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

In an interview Thursday, Biden told NBC the White House is doing a “deep dive” on the candidates to see if there's anything in their background that would disqualify them. Biden has said his nominee will be a Black woman and he will decide by the end of February.

The comments came just before a meeting with 10 Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in which he told the senators, many of them his former colleagues, that he wants to nominate a woman in the mold of Breyer who will not only be able to persuade her colleagues but will write “stirring, compelling, lasting arguments,” according to Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, one of the committee members who attended the meeting.

The senators said Biden would meet soon with candidates. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the meeting was half “friendly and light” and half serious as the president prepares to make history by nominating the first Black woman for the court.

The weekslong vetting process, and a gradual narrowing of candidates, is routine for Supreme Court nominations. In his NBC interview, Biden did not mention the names of any of the candidates but said he believes his eventual pick will get Republican votes.

Most vulnerable still in jeopardy as COVID precautions ease

Two years into the pandemic Jackie Hansen still left home only for doctor visits, her immune system so wrecked by cancer and lupus that COVID-19 vaccinations couldn’t take hold.

Then Hansen got a reprieve — scarce doses of the first drug that promises six months of protection for people with no other way to fend off the virus.

“This is a shot of life," Hansen said after getting injections of Evusheld at a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center clinic. She can't wait to “hug my grandkids without fear.”

Up to 7 million immune-compromised Americans have been left behind in the nation’s wobbly efforts to get back to normal. A weak immune system simply can't rev up to fight the virus after vaccination like a healthy one does. Not only do these fragile patients remain at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, they can harbor lengthy infections that can help spark still more variants.

With more of the country now abandoning masks and other precautions as the omicron wave ebbs, how to keep this forgotten group protected is taking on new urgency.

Olympics Live: Shiffrin ready to have fun in super-G race

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:

Mikaela Shiffrin is ready to have some “fun” when she returns to Olympic action in the super-G..

Shiffrin posted on Twitter early Friday morning in China to say she’s grateful “to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much.”

The two-time Olympic gold medalist is off to a rough start at the Beijing Games.

Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don't list Trump's calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House call logs obtained so far by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol do not list calls made by then-President Donald Trump as he watched the violence unfold on television, nor do they list calls made directly to the president, according to two people familiar with the probe.

The lack of information about Trump’s personal calls presents a new challenge to investigators as they work to create the most comprehensive record yet of the attack, with a particular focus on what the former president was doing in the White House as hundreds of his supporters violently beat police, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The people were granted anonymity to discuss records that have not yet been released by the committee.

There are several possible explanations for omissions in the records, which do not reflect conversations that Trump had on Jan. 6 with multiple Republican lawmakers, for example. Trump was known to use a personal cell phone, or he could have had a phone passed to him by an aide. The committee is also continuing to receive records from the National Archives and other sources, which could produce additional information.

The gaps in the records of Trump’s calls on Jan. 6, first reported by The New York Times and CNN, come as a separate House committee said Thursday that it is investigating whether former Trump violated the Presidential Records Act after boxes of presidential records were discovered at his Florida estate.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement Thursday that she was “deeply concerned that these records were not provided to the National Archives and Records Administration promptly at the end of the Trump administration and they appear to have been removed from the White House.”

Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortions in Texas fell by 60% in the first month under the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. in decades, according to new figures that for the first time reveal a full accounting of the immediate impact.

The nearly 2,200 abortions reported by Texas providers in September came after a new law took effect that bans the procedure once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and without exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The figures were released this month by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

In August, there had been more than 5,400 abortions statewide. State health officials said more data will be released on a monthly basis.

The numbers offer a fuller picture of the sharp drop in patients that Texas doctors have described in their clinics over the past five months, during which time courts have repeatedly allowed the restrictions to stay in place. It has left some Texas patients traveling hundreds of miles to clinics in neighboring states or farther, causing a backlog of appointments in those places.

Planned Parenthood issued a statement calling the numbers “the very beginning of the devastating impact” of the law.

Black members of Biden's Cabinet mark Black History Month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles, some of which are historic firsts.

Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike also took part in a separate discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness among Blacks.

Cedric Richmond, a former congressman who also is Black and is a top adviser to the president, moderated a conversation about Black leadership with the Cabinet members who advise Biden on everything from the military to foreign affairs to the economy.

Michael Regan, the first Black man to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, said during the livestreamed event that Black leadership is “extremely important.”

“Diverse leadership is extremely important because this is a democracy and, in order for a democracy to work, its leadership should reflect the people that it represents,” he said.

Cop safety cited in no-knock warrant ahead of Locke's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities searching the Minneapolis apartment where Amir Locke was killed by a SWAT team member said a no-knock search warrant was necessary to protect the public and officers as they looked for guns, drugs and clothing worn by people suspected in a violent murder, according to documents made public Thursday.

The applications for the search warrants executed at the apartment complex on Feb. 2 were released the same day that Locke’s family renewed a call for a ban on no-knock warrants.

Although some names are redacted, Minneapolis police have said the 22-year-old Locke, who was Black, was not named in the warrants. Locke’s 17-year-old cousin, Mekhi Camden Speed, was named and was arrested this week and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

In the search warrant applications, St. Paul police Officer Daniel Zebro asked that officers be allowed to conduct the search without knocking, and outside the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., because the suspects being sought in the Jan. 10 murder of Otis Elder had a history of violence. Zebro also noted that Elder was killed with a .223 caliber firearm, which he said could pierce body armor.

“A no-knock warrant enables officers to execute the warrant more safely by allowing officers to make entry into the apartment without alerting the suspects inside," Zebro wrote. "This will not only increase officer safety, but it will also decrease the risk for injuries to the suspects and other residents nearby.”

Police solve 1964 rape, murder of girl with DNA, volunteer

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — DNA and a 20-year-old genealogy expert helped state police identify the man who abducted, raped and murdered a young girl in a case that rattled a Pennsylvania coal town nearly six decades ago, officials announced Thursday.

State police exhumed the long-dead assailant's body last month and said his DNA precisely matched DNA left on the jacket of the victim, 9-year-old Marise Ann Chiverella, who was snatched on the morning of March 18, 1964, as she walked to school in Hazleton, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Her body was found that afternoon in a nearby waste coal pit. Authorities say she was raped and strangled.

Police identified her killer as James Paul Forte, a bartender with a record of violent sexual assault, who died of natural causes in 1980 at age 38. Police said Forte, who was 22 at the time of the murder, had no known connection to the little girl or her family.

Generations of state police investigators pursued Marise's killer — more than 230 members of the department were involved in the probe at one time or another — but Forte's name did not come up until 2020.

Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US

BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge restored federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. on Thursday, after their removal in the waning days of the Trump administration exposed the predators to hunting that critics said would undermine their rebound from widespread extermination early last century.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California, said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act. The service also didn't adequately consider threats to wolves outside those core areas, White said.

Wildlife advocates had sued the agency last year. The ruling does not directly impact wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming and portions of several adjacent states. Those animals remain under state jurisdiction after federal protections in that region were lifted by Congress last decade.

Attorneys for the Biden administration defended the Trump rule that removed protections, arguing wolves were resilient enough to bounce back even if their numbers dropped sharply due to intensive hunting.

At stake is the future of a species whose recovery from near-extinction has been heralded as a historic conservation success. That recovery has brought bitter blowback from hunters and farmers angered over wolf attacks on big game herds and livestock. They contend protections are no longer warranted.

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Local fans allowed inside Olympic bubble

BEIJING (AP) — Some local fans are getting to watch the Beijing Games in person, though it’s not clear exactly how they were selected for a visit inside the tightly controlled Olympic bubble.

As part of the strict measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Games, athletes, reporters and others are being limited to a “closed loop” of dedicated Olympic venues and hotels.

Plans to sell tickets to the general public were scrapped before the Games began. But organizers announced that about 150,000 local spectators including school children and foreign embassy staff would be allowed in some venues.

How they are selected is a bit of a mystery. Jiarong Yan, a representative for Beijing organizers, said they apply and are invited by community organizations, educational institutions and other groups. They're subject to protocols, including testing before they enter and health monitoring after they leave, but quarantining isn’t required. They are kept separate from others inside the bubble.

On Thursday, some fans sat spaced apart inside the Capital Indoor Stadium to watch the men's figure skating free skate. Cheers erupted for China's Jin Boyang and again when Nathan Chen of the U.S. delivered a free skate performance that won him the gold.

