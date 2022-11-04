AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of America’s system for choosing local, state and national leaders.

In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. Many are dealing with a sharp increase of complaints in the runup to the 2022 midterm election after unfounded claims of rampant voter fraud in 2020.

In Oregon, the front line crosses the desk of Alma Whalen, a 28-year-old who oversees election law investigations, campaign finance disclosures and compliance for the state's elections division.

At least 204 accusations have been filed this year, according to a complaints log obtained through a public records request. The complaints include accusations of campaign finance violations, public employees campaigning while on the job, and someone yelling about signs on lawns.

Almost 20% of the accusations are about purported crimes. Details on those are exempt from disclosure under Oregon law and weren’t included in the document.

Russian soldiers enter Kherson homes, dig in for urban war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine.

His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city of Kherson suggested that Russia could be preparing for intense urban warfare in anticipation of Ukrainian advances.

Russia-installed authorities in Kherson continued to urge civilians to leave the city, which lies on the western bank of the Dnieper River and has been cut off from supplies and food by Ukrainian bombardment.

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the region's Kremlin-appointed administration, reiterated calls for civilians to depart for the other bank of the river. Stremousov said Thursday that Russian forces might soon withdraw from Kherson city. On Friday, he said the statement was merely an attempt to encourage evacuations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested the Russians were feigning a pullout from Kherson in order to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle. Zelenskyy called attempts to convince civilians to move deeper into Russian-controlled territory “theater.”

Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted of all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

The jury in Brooklyn deliberated three days before finding Barrack not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. Barrack had vehemently denied the charges.

Barrack, a 75-year-old California billionaire, is an old friend of Trump and chaired the Republican's inaugural committee. He was among a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

The verdict touched off a tearful celebration among Barrack and his supporters, who took group photos in the courtroom. Outside court, Barrack proclaimed, “God bless America,” and said that he intended to get a drink and go see the Statue of Liberty.

He told reporters that he was thankful that the jury understood “such complex and believable facts in front of them. … I’m proud to be an American.”

AP source: Trump ally appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — A close ally of former President Donald Trump who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kash Patel appeared Thursday after the Justice Department agreed to grant him immunity from prosecution for his testimony and after a federal judge in Washington entered a sealed order to that effect.

He had invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during an earlier appearance before the grand jury, but the Justice Department — in an apparent acknowledgment of his importance as a witness — later granted him a limited form of immunity that protects him from having his testimony used against him.

In a statement Friday through a spokesperson, Patel made clear that his appearance was not voluntary as he denied that he had reached any sort of immunity “deal” with the Justice Department.

“Rather, his testimony was compelled over his objection through the only legal means available to the government — a grant of limited immunity,” the statement said.

Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover

Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At least one was filed Thursday in San Francisco alleging Twitter has violated federal law by not providing fired employees the required notice.

The company had told workers by email that they would find out Friday if they had been laid off. It did not say how many of the roughly 7,500 employees would lose their jobs.

Musk didn’t confirm or correct investor Ron Baron at a Friday conference in New York when he asked the billionaire Tesla CEO how much money he would save after he “fired half of Twitter.”

Musk responded by talking about Twitter’s cost and revenue challenges and blamed activists who urged big companies to halt advertising on the platform. Musk hasn't commented on the layoffs themselves.

Death in CRISPR gene therapy study sparks search for answers

The lone volunteer in a unique study involving a gene-editing technique has died, and those behind the trial are now trying to figure out what killed him.

Terry Horgan, a 27-year-old who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, died last month, according to Cure Rare Disease, a Connecticut-based nonprofit founded by his brother, Rich, to try and save him from the fatal condition.

Although little is known about how he died, his death occurred during one of the first studies to test a gene editing treatment built for one person. It's raising questions about the overall prospect of such therapies, which have buoyed hopes among many families facing rare and devastating diseases.

“This whole notion that we can do designer genetic therapies is, I would say, uncertain,” said Arthur Caplan, a medical ethicist at New York University who is not involved in the study. “We are out on the far edge of experimentation."

The early-stage safety study was sponsored by the nonprofit, led by Dr. Brenda Wong at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School and approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The hope was to use a gene-editing tool called CRISPR to treat Horgan's particular form of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The rare, genetic muscle-wasting disease is caused by a mutation in the gene needed to produce a protein called dystrophin. Most people with Duchenne die from lung or heart issues caused by it.

Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America

TRES RIOS, Brazil (AP) — Sometimes you start something and have no idea where it will lead. So it was with Eduardo Filgueiras, a struggling guitarist whose family worked in an unusual business in Rio de Janeiro: They farmed toads. Filgueiras figured out a way to take the small toad skins and fuse them together, creating something large enough to sell.

Meanwhile miles away in the Amazon, a fisherman and a scientist were coming up with an innovation that would help save a key, giant fish that thrives in freshwater lakes alongside Amazon River tributaries.

The ingenuity of these three men is why you can now find a beautiful and unusual sustainable fish leather in upscale New York bags, Texas cowboy boots and in a striking image from Rihanna’s Vogue pregnancy photo shoot, where a red, fish-scaled jacket hangs open above her belly. Sales provide a livable income to hundreds of Amazon families who also keep the forest standing and healthy while it protects their livelihood.

MANAGING A GIANT

The leather is a byproduct of pirarucu meat, a staple food in the Amazon that is gaining new markets in Brazil’s largest cities.

'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there, saying they'd be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers.

But records from the Guard show that in their two-month deployment, the South Dakota troops didn't seize any drugs. On a handful of occasions, they suspected people of scouting for lapses in their patrols, but mission logs don't contain any confirmed encounters with “transnational criminals." And a presentation from the deployment noted that Mexican cartels were assessed to be a “moderate threat” but were “unlikely” to target U.S. forces.

Some days, the records show, the troops had little if anything to do.

“Very slow day. No encounters. It has been 5 days since last surrender,” wrote one Guard member whose name was redacted from a situation report created as the deployment neared its end in September 2021.

For Noem, who is up for reelection Tuesday amid speculation she could be a 2024 White House contender, the deployment was an eye-catching jump into a political fight more than 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) from her state. Noem justified the deployment — and a widely criticized private donation to fund it — as a state emergency. Dangerous drugs, she said, made their way to South Dakota after coming over the southern border.

It's that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in

WASHINGTON (AP) — A transition is coming across most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election.

Daylight saving time is out, standard time is in this weekend.

Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday and lasts until March 12.

Relish the chance to catch up on sleep and remember to set clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

New this week: Radcliffe gets weird, 'Causeway' and Phoenix

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Elvis, Elton John and Freddie Mercury have all gotten the biopic treatment. Now, it’s finally Weird Al's turn. In “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Daniel Radcliffe plays the parody pro through his life — or, at least, a version of his life. Yankovic, himself, co-wrote and co-produced “Weird," directed by Eric Appel. And, as you might expect, the “White and Nerdy” singer-songwriter fills the tale with plenty of satirical touches nodding to the usual conventions of the music biopic. Yet it's also full of surprises. In my interview with Yankovic and Radcliffe, Yankovic said “Weird" “is funny because it shouldn’t exist.” “Weird,” Roku's first original film, streams Friday via the streaming device.

— Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is on the case, again. The Netflix sequel “Enola Holmes 2,” debuting Friday, quickly follows up the charming 2020 film that adapted Nancy Springer's book series and Arthur Conan Doyle spinoff. The sequel teams the younger Holmes with her famous older brother detective (Henry Cavill) for a multithreaded mystery that picks up some of the original's strands (Helena Bonham Carter returns as Enola's mother) while extending into the working conditions of 19th century London factories.

— In her first leading role in four years, Jennifer Lawrence stars in, and produces, “Causeway,” Lila Neugebauer's drama about a U.S. soldier named Lynsey (Lawrence) rehabbing at home in New Orleans after a brain injury suffered while on tour in Afghanistan. A gentle indie about trauma and recovery, “Causeway” is lifted by the warmth of Brian Tyree Henry, who plays a local mechanic with his own painful past who befriends Lynsey. Debuts Friday, on Apple TV+. ( Read AP's review.)