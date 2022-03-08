AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Evacuations of people fleeing embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors began Tuesday, while U.N. officials said the exodus of refugees from Russia's invasion reached 2 million.

The Russian onslaught has trapped people inside cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Previous attempts to lead civilians to safety have crumbled with renewed attacks. But on Tuesday, video posted by Ukrainian officials showed buses with people moving along a snowy road from the eastern city of Sumy and yellow buses with a red cross on them heading toward the southern port of Mariupol.

It was not clear how long the efforts would last.

“The Ukrainian city of Sumy was given a green corridor, the first stage of evacuation began,” the Ukrainian state communications agency tweeted.

Live updates: UN warns of increasing repression in Russia

The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:

GENEVA -- The U.N.'s top human rights official is warning that a new Russian law allowing harsh punishment for spreading what is deemed to be fake information about the armed forces adds to concern about repressive legislation in Russia.

High Commission for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the U.N. Human Rights Council that “space for discussion or criticism of public policies – including (Russia’s) military action against Ukraine – is increasingly and profoundly restricted.”

Bachelet said some 12,700 people have been “arbitrarily arrested” for holding peaceful anti-war protests and noted that media are required to use only official information and terms.

She said she’s concerned about repressive and vaguely defined legislation, and added that “further legislation criminalising circumstances of ‘discrediting’ the armed forces continues down this concerning path.”

AP PHOTOS: Day 12, humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepens

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is deepening with food, water and medicine growing increasingly scarce as Russian forces intensify their shelling.

In the capital, Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million, often using sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables.

“Every house, every street, every checkpoint, we will fight to the death if necessary,” said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As Ukrainians attempted to flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, a Ukrainian police officer could be seen running while holding on to a child as the sound of artillery echoed nearby. The invasion has sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of resorting to “medieval siege” tactics in places.

Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in NC, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans.

In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state's Supreme Court to be in effect for the 2022 elections. Those maps are more favorable to Democrats than the ones drawn by the states' legislatures.

In North Carolina, the map most likely will give Democrats an additional House seat in 2023.

The Pennsylvania map also probably will lead to the election of more Democrats, the Republicans say, as the two parties battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections in November.

The justices provided no explanation for their actions, as is common in emergency applications on what is known as the “shadow docket.”

'Some kind of terrible dream' for Ukrainian women refugees

ZAHONY, Hungary (AP) — It's a global day to celebrate women, but many fleeing Ukraine feel only the stress of finding a new life for their children as husbands, brothers and fathers stay behind to defend their country from Russia's invasion.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to the United Nations, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II.

Polina Shulga tried to ease the journey for her 3-year-old daughter by hiding the truth.

“Of course it’s hard to travel with a child, but I explained to her that we’re going on vacation and that we’ll definitely come home one day when the war is over,” Shulga said.

She didn’t know what would come next after arriving in Hungary from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, but believed the experience was making her stronger. “I feel like I’m responsible for my child, so it was easier for me to take this step and leave, because if I had not had a child, I probably would not have dared to go into the unknown,” she said, as her little girl tugged at the hem of her coat.

Ukraine war highlights internal divides in Mideast nations

BAGHDAD (AP) — In a neighborhood of Iraq’s capital, a gigantic poster of Vladimir Putin with the words, “We support Russia,” was up for few hours before a security force arrived and hurriedly took it down. Then came the security directive: All public displays of Putin’s pictures shall be banned.

In Lebanon, the powerful Hezbollah militia railed against the government’s condemnation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling for neutrality.

Such wrangling shows the deep divisions over the Ukraine war in the Middle East, where Moscow has embedded itself as a key player in recent years, making powerful friends among state and non-state actors while America’s influence waned.

Political elites closely allied with the West are wary of alienating Russia or the U.S. and Europe. But other forces — from Shiite militia factions in Iraq, to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and Houthi rebels in Yemen — vocally support Russia against Ukraine.

These groups are considered to be Iran’s boots on the ground in the so-called anti-U.S. “axis of resistance.” Putin won their backing largely because of his close ties with Tehran and his military intervention in Syria’s civil war in support of President Bashar Assad.

What to know about South Korea's presidential election

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Whoever wins South Korea's presidential election Wednesday will face a host of major issues, including skyrocketing housing prices, threats from nuclear-armed North Korea and a debate about how to heal a nation sharply split along ideological, generational and gender lines.

Here's what to know about the election for leader of the world’s 10th-largest economy.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The winner will take office on May 10 for a single five-year term. Current liberal President Moon Jae-in is barred by law from seeking reelection. The candidate who receives the most votes is declared the winner, even if that person fails to achieve majority support.

AP PHOTOS: Scenes from Hong Kong's COVID-19 crisis

HONG KONG (AP) — The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. Even the morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers.

As the global death toll from the coronavirus topped 6 million this week, the semi-autonomous Chinese city has been recording about 150 deaths per day, giving it the world's highest death rate per 1 million people, according to the Our World in Data website.

More than 2,000 people have died in less than three months in Hong Kong since Dec. 31. By comparison, the city of 7.4 million people had lost just 213 people to COVID-19 previously.

A low vaccination rate, particularly among the elderly, is one of the key factors in the latest surge. An analysis of the first 1,153 fatal cases in the current wave showed just 8% had received two doses of a vaccine.

About 78% of the population has received two doses, compared to 92% in Singapore, and more than 80% in Japan, Canada and mainland China. The vaccination rates for children and those 70 years old and above are much lower.

Resilience Story: Forget about the leg, just watch him dance

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — The high school choir room buzzed with spontaneous song and silliness before the show. Their recent rendition of Disney’s “High School Musical” was the students’ first chance to perform live since the pandemic shut down the world two years ago.

Everyone was thrilled to be together again, but nervous, too.

At this point, someone usually shouts, “Break a leg!” MacKale McGuire, one of the show’s stars, responds with a cheeky grin: “I beat you to it.”

It is dark humor from a young man whose left leg was amputated above the knee four years ago after a battle with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. “I’ve said it too many times, and now people just roll their eyes whenever they hear it,” he said, chuckling. “But I love doing it. It’s funny.”

MacKale learned to walk again with a prosthetic leg. He returned to golfing almost immediately and eventually played soccer. Inspired by athletes in the winter Paralympics, which were on right about the time of his amputation, he learned to ski on one leg.

World markets mixed after rout on Wall St; oil prices climb

TOKYO (AP) — World markets were mixed Tuesday, with European benchmarks and U.S. futures turning higher after Asian shares extended losses.

Surging prices for oil and other vital commodities have been rattling global markets and the situation remains uncertain as investors search for safe havens from expanding sanctions against Russia.

Oil prices were relatively steady after surging past $130 a barrel the day before. U.S. benchmark crude gained $2.16 to $121.56 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added $2.43 to $125.64 a barrel.

Russian troops were making significant advances in southern Ukraine early Tuesday but were stalled in some other regions. Ukrainian officials were skeptical over a Russian plan for safe corridors to let civilians escape fighting after earlier efforts to establish evacuation routes crumbled amid renewed attacks.

France's CAC 40 added 2.2% to 6,112.21 while Germany's DAX climbed 1.4% to 13,010.32. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.2% to 6,971.04. U.S. futures also advanced, with the contract for the Dow industrials up 0.3$ while the contract for the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.

