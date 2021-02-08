AP names Justin Myers as data editor

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Myers, a veteran data journalist whose work has driven some of the top investigative stories done by The Associated Press in recent years and has helped spearhead automation initiatives across its global newsroom, has been promoted to the position of data editor for the news cooperative.

In this role, he will manage the data analysts on the data team and oversee the team’s data-driven collaborations with reporters and editors across AP and its partner news organizations.

“Justin’s proven ability to manage complex data-driven projects and turn editorial ambition into technical and journalistic achievement is what AP needs to push its data journalism forward,” said Troy Thibodeaux, the AP’s data science and news applications editor.

Myers joined the data team five years ago as AP’s first automation editor. In that position, he worked with teams across AP to find ways to take repetitive work out of the way and help AP’s journalists focus on the journalism.