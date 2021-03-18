AP Interview: Newsom admits mistakes in 1st reopening

However, he also expressed concern about reaching herd immunity due to virus mutations and the large number of people who say they won't get vaccinated. He wouldn't give a timeline for lifting the state of emergency that’s been in place since March 4, 2020, and has allowed him to unilaterally impose sweeping policies.

The rapid pace of reopening is driven by an increase in vaccinations, with California now having administered more than 13 million doses. Eligible groups include people 65 and older; those 16 to 64 with certain health conditions; teachers; farmworkers and food service workers; emergency service workers; and health care workers.

Newsom said the state will be able to give out 3 million vaccinations per week by April 1 and 4 million per week by May 1. If the federal supply comes through, California should be in position to open vaccinations to all adults by May 1, as President Joe Biden recently said should happen.

Last week, state Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state didn't expect to make any other groups eligible between now and then to maintain the focus on vaccinating the most vulnerable people. But Newsom said “in the next week or so" he'll make an announcement about expanded eligibility.

Newsom and spokespeople for the California Department of Public Health declined to provide details.