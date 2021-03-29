AP Exclusive: Pandemic means far fewer eyes on kids' welfare

AP requested records from all 50 state child welfare agencies and analyzed more than a dozen indicators in 36 states, though not all supplied data for total reports or investigations. The analysis compared the first nine months of the pandemic — March to November 2020 — with the same time period from the two previous years.

There are signs in a number of states that suggest officials are dealing with more urgent and complex cases during the pandemic, though most agencies didn't provide thorough severity data.

Declining reports means greater potential for harm because “there has not all of the sudden been a cure for child abuse,” said Amy Harfeld, of the Children’s Advocacy Institute.

“Children who are experiencing abuse or neglect at home are only coming to the attention of CPS much further down the road,” Harfeld said.

With children out of the public eye, the system of relying on teachers, police and doctors to report abuse to Child Protective Services — known by various names across states — has been failing. During the pandemic, it became too late for many: the diabetic 15-year-old Wisconsin girl who died of medical complications despite 16 CPS reports in her lifetime, the 8-year-old Nevada boy who mistakenly drank a chemical substance in a soda bottle.