Anxiety and depression are increasing as the pandemic goes on. Here's what you can do.

"If the worry is intrusive beyond the stressor, that's anxiety," said Ackrill, who was not involved in the study. "If the sadness is a mood that you can't shift beyond the situation, that's depression."

The researchers also found women were more likely than men to report higher psychological distress during the pandemic — especially anxiety.

Women tend to be the household caretakers, even when gender roles are more balanced than they were in the past, said John Duffy, a clinical psychologist and family therapist in Chicago, who was not involved in the study.

"They take on not only their fears, concerns and anxieties, but also those around them," Duffy said.

Higher psychological distress before the pandemic was associated with higher levels of distress during the pandemic.

They found that for men, elevated psychological distress before the pandemic was associated with an 11-fold increase in depression. That compared to a 6-fold increase in depression for women who had elevated psychological distress before the pandemic.