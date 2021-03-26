Anti-Semitic play calling renews push for genocide education

The bill would also “reaffirm the commitment of free peoples from all nations to never again permit the occurrence of another genocide" and recognize "that crimes of genocide continue to be perpetrated across the globe as they have been in the past.”

House Speaker Ronald Mariano said that as a former teacher, he recognizes the importance of teaching about genocide to help stem bigotry and intolerance.

“This curriculum must be taught in a culturally-relevant and age appropriate manner. As a former coach, I was particularly disgusted to hear about what happened in Duxbury,” the Democrat said in a written statement. “I am currently reviewing the details of the bill and look forward to future discussions.”

Supporters say they are troubled with how many younger people are unaware of the scope of the genocide that occurred during World War II, in which the Nazis killed more than 6 million Jews in Europe.

According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, as many as 17 states require Holocaust education as part of their secondary school curriculums.