Anti-government activist Bundy issues Idaho campaign video

Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy on Saturday came out with his first video announcing his campaign to become governor of Idaho.

“I’m running for governor because I’m sick and tired of all of this political garbage just like you are,” Bundy said in the nearly three-minute video on his campaign website. “I’m tired of our freedoms being taken from us, and I’m tired of the corruption that is rampant in our state government.”

Bundy said he wants to defend Idaho from President “Joe Biden and those in the Deep State that control him” because they “are going to try to take away our gun rights, freedom of religion, parental rights, and more — and further violate the Constitution in unimaginable ways — even more than they’ve already done.”

Last month, Bundy filed documents with the Idaho Secretary of State's office to run as a Republican in the 2022 gubernatorial primary. Current Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and four other Republicans — Jeff Cotton, Edward Humphreys, Lisa Marie and Cody Usabel — have also filed campaign documentation needed to run for governor.

In the video, Bundy touts his family's years-long battle with the federal government over the use of government land.