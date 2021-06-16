Anti-death penalty group protests South Carolina executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As South Carolina nears its first execution in a decade, death penalty opponents are renewing calls for the state to toss out its capital punishment statute.

A group of faith leaders, academics, organizers and others delivered a letter Wednesday to Gov. Henry McMaster and the state General Assembly calling for a halt to two upcoming executions and the repeal of the state's death penalty law.

Group members acknowledge it's unlikely for the politicians who ushered in a new law aimed at restarting executions after an involuntary 10-year pause will now turn around and repeal that law. Their group, South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, was formed in light of two upcoming executions this month.

“We don't expect that we're going to stop an execution," said Abraham Bonowitz, director of Death Penalty Action, a national anti-death penalty group that helps local organizations oppose capital punishment. "What we do expect is that we're going to create the organization that's going to abolish the death penalty in this state. It might take two years, it might take 10 years, but that's what this organization is designed to do.”