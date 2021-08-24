Another virus surge brings more misery to Louisiana hospital

But the escape is fleeting. Her eyes fill with tears as she drives to work on a rainy morning. Hunt, 24, decided to become a nurse when she was 6 and she watched the compassionate and skilled professionals help her younger sister who had leukemia.

Hunt used to be upbeat and peppy. But now she feels exhausted and drained. Co-workers have noticed the change and sometimes ask her if she is OK or if she needs a break.

“I don’t feel like I can take a break because we already don’t have nurses,” she said.

By the time Hunt gets to the Infectious Disease Critical Care Unit around 6:30 a.m., she pushes away the tears and the exhaustion. There are COVID-19 patients who need her honesty and compassion.

“These patients ask me, ‘Am I going to die?’ And I don’t want to tell anybody they’re going to die,” Hunt said. “But I’m not going to give them false reassurance either.”

Inside Willis-Knighton, plastic sheeting separates the lobby so potential COVID-19 patients can be isolated as they are examined.

The halls are filled with medical equipment and nurses and doctors in head-to-toe protective gear shuffling from one room to the next.