Another offshore wind project eyed off New Jersey coastline

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A company that has already received preliminary approval to build a wind farm off the southern coast of New Jersey is planning a second project.

Atlantic Shores, a joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US, already has approval from New Jersey regulators to build a wind farm about 8.7 miles off the coast.

But in a construction plan filed with the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Atlantic Shores revealed it is planning a second such project, one it has not publicly announced.

That project could be considered in the next round of offshore wind project solicitations by New Jersey regulators in the third quarter of 2022.

“Atlantic Shores’ second project, Project 2 ... is being developed to support these future New Jersey solicitations,” the company wrote in its filing.

The company has not said how many megawatts of power the second project might provide.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The company envisions power lines coming ashore at Sea Girt in Monmouth County, and in Atlantic City for one or more projects.