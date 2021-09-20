Another inmate dies at NYC's troubled Rikers Island jail

At least 10 inmates have died at Rikers this year, several of them by suicide.

Shiraldi said that although Sunday's death appears to be natural, "there is nothing natural about what is happening in our jail system right now.”

He said he was “heartbroken that we have seen yet another death of a human being entrusted to our care."

Isaabdul had been in custody since Aug. 18 and was being held on a state warrant for parole violation, the Department of Correction said.

Department records show that he was arrested on a drug charge, a violation of his parole after he served time on an earlier drug conviction.

De Blasio said Isaabdul was not on a list to be transferred out of Rikers under the new state law. “But we are investigating everything related to that tragedy,” the mayor said. “It’s horrible. We want to know what happened here and why.”

The Legal Aid Society said in a news release that he was being held “solely on the basis of non-criminal, technical violations of parole — marijuana use and failing to make an office report.”

The society said Isaabdul he suffered from medical issues and used a wheelchair.