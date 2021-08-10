Anonymous jury ordered for ex-cop in Daunte Wright's death

Under Chu's order, deputies will keep people away from the jury during the trial during the day, and they'll be fully sequestered during deliberations.

The media coalition last week asked Cahill to release the names of the Chauvin jurors, saying there's no known safety threat to warrant keeping the names sealed.

“It seems that Hennepin County judges are of the view that any time we’re prosecuting a former police officer there’s reason to have an anonymous jury," Walker said in an interview. "That's a troubling trend. I don’t think it's consistent with the transparency requirements of our criminal justice system, and I think the media here will be evaluating its options to ensure that both the press and the public can thoroughly monitor the administration of justice.”