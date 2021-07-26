Announcer back at Minnesota racetrack after racist rant

FAIRMONT, Minn. (AP) — An announcer who was fired by an Iowa racetrack after a racist rant was back behind the microphone in southern Minnesota last weekend, but he did not receive a standing ovation as promised because he was apparently uncomfortable with that plan, according to the promoter of Fairmont Raceway.

Lon Oelke is the full-time announcer at Fairmont Raceway, where he worked Friday — days after the Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, cut ties with him after he went on a racist rant this month against Black fans and athletes who kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial inequality.

The Kossuth County Speedway said in a statement that its leaders “do not condone” Oelke's comments, adding that management did not hear them during the race, but only after they gained attention on social media.

“I think perhaps the whole thing is taken a little out of context with social media these days,” Fairmont track promoter Jon McCorkell told the Star Tribune, adding that he’ll “stick by my guy.”