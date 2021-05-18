Announcement expected in probe of Black man shot by deputies

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The district attorney who will decide whether to file criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a Black man by North Carolina deputies will discuss on Tuesday the findings of the state's investigation into what happened.

District Attorney Andrew Womble scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. to talk about what the State Bureau of Investigation found in its probe of the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Womble didn’t respond to an email Monday asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies. Womble has resisted calls from the state's Democratic governor and Brown's family to let an independent prosecutor take over. Under state law, Womble would have to agree to step aside.

A spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation didn't respond to an email Monday asking for confirmation that the investigation is complete.

Deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants shot and killed Brown outside his Elizabeth City home on April 21. Three deputies involved in the shooting remain on leave, while four others who were at the scene were reinstated after the sheriff said they didn't fire their weapons.