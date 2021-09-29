Annette Carter, daughter-in-law of former president, dies

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Annette Davis Carter, who campaigned for father-in-law Jimmy Carter during his successful bid for the White House in 1976 and spent nearly 50 years in Georgia's Carter clan, has died. She was 68.

Carter's son Josh Carter wrote an online obituary for his mother that was shared by the former president's church in Plains, on Wednesday. She died on Sept. 19. The family did not disclose the cause of death.

Annette Davis met Jeff Carter at Georgia Southwestern State University and the two married in April 1975, Josh Carter wrote. Jimmy Carter was the former governor of Georgia at the time and had already been in the presidential race for a few months.

After the dark horse Southern Democratic candidate narrowly defeated Republican President Gerald Ford, the newlyweds moved to the presidential mansion in Washington.