Anne Frank Center to open at University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An Anne Frank Center is opening at the University of South Carolina, which will be the first museum in North America and the fourth in the world where visitors can walk through the famed story of the teenage Holocaust victim.

“The Anne Frank Center at USC is unlike anything the university has ever done before,” interim university president Harris Pastides said during an announcement ceremony Tuesday, according to news outlets. “Through the eyes of this little girl, who still lives, I would argue, we can change the world.”

The 1,060-square-foot (98.5-square-meter) center on the Columbia campus features a rendering of the attic where the girl’s Jewish family hid from the Nazis for more than two years during World War II. That exhibit includes a reproduction of the desk where Frank wrote was eventually published as “The Diary of a Young Girl,” which has been translated into 70 languages.