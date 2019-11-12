Anguilla pursues warrant for US man involved in hotel death

DARIEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Anguilla say they are preparing a warrant for the arrest of a Connecticut man who failed to appear for a pretrial hearing on a manslaughter charge.
The office of the attorney general for the British Caribbean territory said Tuesday the warrant for Scott Hapgood of Darien, Connecticut, will be shared with Interpol.
Hapgood is charged in the death of a hotel worker he says attacked his family during their April vacation.
A spokesman said Hapgood decided against returning to the island for Monday's hearing because he was worried about his safety and Anguilla (ang-GWIL'-uh) officials did not provide assurances he would be allowed to remain free on bond.
Anguilla's attorney general said in a news release the concerns about Hapgood's safety and the fairness of proceedings are "totally groundless."
