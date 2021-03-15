Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks with investigators for 4 hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers met with investigators working for the state attorney general's office for more than four hours Monday via Zoom, according to her lawyer.

During the interview, Charlotte Bennett revealed new details about Cuomo's behavior and what she said was a “sexually hostile work environment,” including a claim the governor frequently made suggestive remarks about the size of his hands.

“One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff,” her lawyer, Debra Katz, said in a statement.

Bennett also provided investigators with 120 pages of records from the time of the alleged harassment and other documentary evidence to corroborate her accusations, Katz said.

“The investigators have been moving quickly, and with sensitivity, to get to the heart of these allegations,” Katz said. “We remain confident that their investigation will substantiate Charlotte’s claims of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo, as well as the failure of his senior staff to meet their mandatory reporting requirements under the very laws he signed.”