Andrea Constand writes of Cosby trial, #MeToo in new memoir

Prosecutors in suburban Philadelphia must decide this month whether to appeal the decision to the U.S Supreme Court. Cosby recently turned 84.

“Now that I have weathered yet another strange turn in this long saga, I realize that I cannot let reversals like the (Pennsylvania) Supreme Court decision defeat me. Life is unpredictable. Much is beyond our control. In the end, happiness is all that matters and I am determined to live a happy, purposeful life,” Constand writes in a late addition to the book, describing her new work as an advocate for sexual assault victims.

She and Cosby first crossed paths at Temple University in Philadelphia, where Constand, who played professional basketball in Europe, worked for the women’s basketball team and he was a trustee and famed alumnus.

In a deposition, Cosby said he fell in love with Constand the moment he first saw her across the gym. Constand was half his age and dated women.

“I knew who he was, of course, but I had never watched ‘The Cosby Show’ and had no real idea how big a celebrity he was,” she writes.

She took note, though, of the attention he commanded on campus: “His calls had to be returned immediately, his interest in our new locker room was promptly met with an offer to tour the facility.”