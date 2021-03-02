Analysis: NBA All-Star break could lead to testing pratfalls

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA should be worried about this weekend, and that has nothing to do with holding an All-Star Game during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It’s about when players won’t be in Atlanta.

If everyone plays by the rules at the All-Star Game, the system the NBA has come up with there for health and safety during the pandemic — strict testing for players and their guests, only flying private, staying in closed-off hotels, holding no outside events — should and probably will work. That won’t be the issue.

“We know how to operate a bubble,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

The bigger issue is what’s going to happen outside of that All-Star bubble, and the 450 or so players who won’t be going to Atlanta during their time off.

Brace for positive COVID-19 tests. Maybe a lot of them.