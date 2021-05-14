An Oscar winner, more 'Law & Order' for NBC next season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renée Zellweger is coming to network TV next season in a dramatization of a murder case recounted by “Dateline NBC."

The two-time Oscar winner's role in NBC's “The Thing About Pam" is a sign of how broadcast networks are banking on eye-catching names and familiar stories to draw viewers in an increasingly crowded TV universe.

The “Dateline NBC” story about a wrongful conviction was one of the true-crime series most popular sagas, the network said Friday in announcing its slate of new and returning series for the 2021-22 season.

The fall season will be dominated by dramas and reality shows, with NBC — once the home of “must-see” comedies including “Friends” — making the unusual decision to hold its sitcoms for midseason to give what its executives said is a better shot at success.

The three new dramas include “Law & Order: For the Defense," which gives the franchise from producer Dick Wolf all of the network's prime-time Thursday turf. The new series joins long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims” and newcomer “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” renewed for its second year.