An OPEC+ spat pushed oil prices higher. Will gas prices spike again, too?

OPEC Plus canceled a scheduled meeting Monday, dashing hopes for an agreement to increase production to satisfy the world's growing demand for oil.

Oil prices climbed higher on the news. The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark which has has surged roughly 50% this year, rose another 1% to top $77 a barrel. No new date for a meeting was set after the announcement that that meeting was canceled.

The high drama came as Americans hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday greeted by a seven-year high in gasoline prices, adding to inflation headaches already hitting the economy. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States stands at $3.13, up 95 cents, or 44%, from a year ago.

US oil prices finished above $75 a barrel on Thursday for the first time in nearly three years, and are now trading near $75.50. It's a remarkable recovery from April 2020 when crude crashed to negative $40 a barrel.