An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK, South Africa studies

Related to this story
Most Popular
An Ohio family, kicked out of a youth basketball league after the mom refused to wear her mask over her nose, wants the decision reversed.
The Trump loyalist and QAnon conspiracy theorist accused Biden of “abuse of power” while serving as vice president under President Barack Obama.
The Proud Boys were a major agitator during the Capitol riot, rallying against a "deep state" to break down the current government. Revelations of Tarrio as a federal informant came as a surprise.
- Updated
The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.
Fiona, a hippo born Jan. 24, 2017, at the Cincinnati Zoo, has become an online darling. Celebrate her birthday with these photos of her over the years.
After a big breakfast at a Colorado restaurant, a generous customer left employees a $1,400 tip and a message that said "COVID sucks!"
McConnell retreats from filibuster fight; 'historic' snow across Midwest; Twitter bans My Pillow CEO
Your Tuesday morning headlines: McConnell backs off filibuster fight with Schumer; wintry weather in the Midwest; another Twitter ban of Trump ally. Get caught up.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial, but vote shows conviction may be unlikely
- Updated
The Senate has rejected a Republican attempt to dismiss Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, allowing the case to move forward but also foreshadowing that there may not be enough votes to convict him.
National Guard allowed back into Capitol complex after lawmakers erupt at banishment to parking garage
Members of the National Guard have been allowed back into the Capitol Complex after outrage that guardsmen were banished to a parking garage as a rest area.
Get today's latest virus news: $1.9T virus relief talks underway; Biden reinstates foreign travel restrictions; 2 in 5 Americans live near strained ICUs; Birx notes Trump's 'parallel' data.