An era is ending on Broadway, the Golden Globes will return and Ted Lasso joins FIFA 23 | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

The end is near for “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway.

Setbacks for Trump, more tough economic news and the queen's funeral | Hot off the Wire podcast

The Golden Globes television hiatus is over and will return to NBC.

“Ted Lasso” is about to return, but not in the way you think.

Kanye West – or Ye as he goes by now – apologized too Kim Kardashian and talked about his future.

There was upheaval in the sports world, plus an update in a scandal that has raised questions about the role played by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. 

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Shooting, Riehl St, Waterloo Sept. 25, 2022

