An armed man tried to breach an FBI office and was injured in the standoff

An Ohio emergency management agency says a standoff has ended between law enforcement and an armed man suspected of trying to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office. State police earlier said the man has “unknown injuries” after he fled and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement. An update posted to the Facebook page of the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency indicated the “law enforcement operations and response” was over, but included no information about what happened or the status of the suspect. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday that no one else was hurt. Officials say the man was wearing body armor and was chased onto Interstate 71.