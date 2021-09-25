Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana, killing at least 3

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

At least three people have died, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which announced that the three deaths were among multiple casualties reported.

Five cars of the Empire Builder train, which runs from Seattle to Chicago, derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, Abrams said

Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks. It was a sunny fall day with dozens of people standing or sitting alongside the track, some with luggage.

