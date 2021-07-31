Ammunition shortage impacting law enforcement, recreational shooters, hunters

"Where there is an increased sense of instability, fear and insecurity, more people will purchase guns," said Ari Freilich of the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

As supplies dwindled, Feilich said, some gun owners began stockpiling ammo.

"Early on in the pandemic, we saw people hoarding toilet paper, disinfectant, and now it's ammo," he said.

Wustenberg emphasized the danger in first-time gun buyers not being able to practice using their new weapons.

Going to the gun range entails more than trying to hit a target, he said. It's where shooters learn fundamental skills like always pointing their guns in a safe direction and keeping their fingers off the trigger until they're ready to fire.

"It's that old adage: Just because you buy a guitar doesn't mean you're a guitar player," Wustenberg said. "Some have the misconception of 'I shot this target 5 yards away and did just fine so I'm OK if someone breaks into my house.' You've got to go out and practice with it."

The U.S. military is not affected by the shortage because the Army produces ammunition for all branches of the military at six sites across the country, according to Justine Barati, spokesperson for the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.