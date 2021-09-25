'Amistad' binds Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña amid migrant crisis

Manuel Casillas, the owner of Abbey Road, a popular Beatles-themed restaurant and bar in Acuña, knows what it’s like to live on both sides. He was born in Del Rio and raised in Acuña. He worked in Del Rio for 35 years in a department store. When he retired, he returned to Mexico and opened the bar of his dreams.

Casillas, 65, said he is saddened that some of the migrants were being detained.

“Not being able to help them, not being able to give them a job,” said Casillas, who hired a Cuban dishwasher during a previous migration spike.

County Judge Lewis Owens, the top elected official for Val Verde County, which includes Del Rio, said that despite the recent challenges, the two cities have continued helping each other. Del Rio officials recently administered more than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Acuña residents, including workers from maquiladoras, on the border bridge.

But the presence of the camp, which swelled to almost 15,000 migrants at one point, and the additional law enforcement on both sides of the border have rattled the region.

Owens said residents have called him about finding migrants in their yards. In response, some residents have started watering their trees or feeding their dogs with a pistol on their hip, he said.