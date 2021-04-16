Amid hesitancy, Louisiana gets creative in vaccine outreach

To alleviate his worries, he did research and discussed it with his doctor, gaining information he said put him more at ease. When he got his first shot in mid-February, he had a panic attack.

Still, he got the second dose and then went to work to persuade his mom — who repeated anti-vaccine conspiracy theories she saw on social media.

“I just kept on, kept on, kept on. I told her, ‘We’re going to stop coming around with the kids, because I cannot live with myself if I gave you COVID and something happened to you,’” Pizani said. “So, she finally went and got her appointment.”

Kerri Tobin, an education professor at Louisiana State University, initially worried the vaccine came together too quickly to be safe. Then, she watched as more friends in the health care industry and others she trusted posted on social media about receiving their doses.

“I see someone else doing it and they are OK. And that keeps happening,” she said.

Tobin received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the end of March.

Health officials believe that sort of word-of-mouth among friends and family will help boost vaccinations.