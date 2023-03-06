On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The FBI says four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros.
» A flight to Florida from Cuba was forced to turn back Sunday after it struck birds that caused an engine to catch fire and filled the cabin with smoke.
» The Great Lakes region and parts of Pennsylvania will get hit by more snow today. Meanwhile, it will be 86 in Palm Springs, Florida.
» Authorities in Ohio say there is no indication of any risk to public health from the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus, the second derailment of a company train in the state in a month.
» Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he ordered police to crack down on illegal firearms and private armies and described as “terrifying” the weekend shootings that killed a provincial governor and eight others.
» Bulgarian health authorities say that 2.8 million of expired COVID-19 doses will be destroyed this year in addition to 2.3 million doses that have already been scrapped.
» Democrats across New Hampshire are upset with President Joe Biden for undermining their state’s status as home to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. But their concerns about Biden run much deeper, in line with a majority of Democratic voters nationwide, who oppose the 80-year-old president’s plans to launch his reelection campaign.
» In sports, top-ranked Houston won a close one in men's college basketball while the fifth ranked team also post a win, the South Carolina women's basketball team earned some hardware, the Knicks won again while the Bucks improved on their NBA-best record, the Golden Knights recently acquired goaltender had a successful debut, Kurt Kitayama earned his first PGA tour win, NASCAR raced in Las Vegas, and a Big 12 conference head men's basketball coach was suspended.
» Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a fierce critic of Donald Trump, says he won't run for the White House in 2024, after long positioning himself as a possible alternative to the ex-president.
» For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, concluding two weeks of talks in New York.
» In entertainment news, actor Tim Sizemore died, Chris Rock had a live standup special on Netflix, John Mellancamp will donate his memorabilia to Indiana University and "Creed III" topped the box office this weekend.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Two paragliders are the first to ever soar past the second highest mountain in the world, Californians were shocked to see snow in Los Angeles, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
These pilots say they were so high up they could see into China. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Many people and pets witnessed snow in Los Angeles for the first time in their lives on March 1.
Rare flora and fauna have thrived on the unloved part of land between North and South Korea. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Auroras are generally relegated to places closer to our planet’s poles. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
This twist on the popular ‘cat café’ trend is as cool as cold blooded animals can get!
Further testing is still required but this device will soon be in use. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Two stolen drawings created by surrealist painter Salvador Dalí have been recovered by Spanish police.
One of the largest climate-change experiments on the planet is underway in Minnesota.
The specimen was misidentified for nearly a decade and has now sparked great interest in the area where it was found. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has t…
Harbor seals at Oregon Zoo have been earning their fish dinners with a new activity called shape training.