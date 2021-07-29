American Samoan teacher cites bias for airline treatment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The American Samoan teacher of the year said she and an Asian American friend were refused a free hotel room and other benefits provided to a white male friend when their American Airlines flight from north Alabama was canceled.

Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka told WIAT-TV that she believed discrimination was behind the slight, which followed a recent trip to attend Space Camp, a program of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, with other U.S. teachers of the year.

“My friend is Korean, and I am Samoan-Filipino. I am dark-skinned, I have tattoos over my body, and (the man) is the definition of a white American male,” she said. “We flew on the same airline. Why did the policy suddenly change when it came to a white male?”

The airline said a mistake, not discrimination, was behind the problem. It said it was contacting Suluai-Mahuka and would reimburse her hotel expenses.

“American Airlines strives to ensure all customers feel cared for throughout their journey. We’re deeply concerned by the allegations shared and are working to investigate the matter further," the company said in a statement.