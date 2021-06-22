American Airlines cutting flights as summer season starts

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines will cut hundreds of flights over the next three weeks to avoid overloading its operation as demand for summer air travel rises faster than once expected.

Spokeswoman Sarah Jantz said Tuesday that the cuts could average 50 to 60 flights a day the rest of June and between 50 and 80 a day in the first half of July. That is potentially more than 1% of its schedule.

On Tuesday, the airline had scrubbed 130 flights and more than 200 others were delayed by afternoon Central time, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Jantz said the cuts are “building in additional resilience and certainty to our operation.” She said American is making the most cuts on routes where it has multiple flights to provide backup options for rebooking passengers on other planes.

Leisure travel is picking up as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and states continue to ease travel restrictions. More than 2 million travelers passed through airport security checkpoints Sunday and again Monday, with Sunday’s crowds marking the highest number in 15 months, although still below 2019 levels.