AME Zion Church removes bishop after alleged misconduct

Last year the corporation filed under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of California, estimating at least $10 million in liabilities.

The bishops said in January that they directed Powell in 2018 “to cease the practice of having deeds altered, (and of) mortgaging local church properties." He also was told "to relieve the debt that was improperly placed upon the churches, and to immediately begin the process of restoring deeds to language consistent with" church law.

The bishops alleged that proceeds from the mortgages were more than $14 million, with over $8 million of that unaccounted for.

There was no immediate response to a message sent via Facebook to Powell requesting comment; to a voicemail left with the Western Episcopal District he formerly oversaw; or to messages left with an AME Zion spokesperson.

Powell was appointed bishop in 2016. The Western District includes churches in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. He also presided over the denomination's Board of Bishops in 2020 and previously served as a deputy general secretary for the National Council of Churches, an ecumenical organization.