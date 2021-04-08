Amazon union organizers deflated as vote tilts against them

Labor experts and union leaders believe, however, that Bessemer could still inspire other Amazon workers to try to unionize at the company’s hundreds of facilities across the country. And it could spread beyond the company, spurring action at Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, and other big retailers.

Richard Bensinger, a former organizing director for the A.F.L.-C.I.O. and the United Automobile Workers, noted the large number of workers who didn’t vote in Bessemer: “To me, that’s the all about the paralysis, the fear. They don’t want to be supportive of the company but they are afraid to stand up for the union."

Bensinger, who said he is involved in early unionization efforts by Amazon workers the U.S. and Canada, spoke to a coupled of those workers Thursday night “trying to tell them what happened so they wouldn’t be discouraged.”

Unions can file an objection within a few days of the vote count if they lose, accusing the employer of tainting the election in some way, said Andrew MacDonald, a partner at law firm Fox Rothschild. If the labor board agrees, it could call for another election.

The labor board can also overturn the results, but only if it sees the employer’s conduct as “especially egregious,” MacDonald said.

