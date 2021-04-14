Amazon, Google, GM, Starbucks and hundreds of companies join to oppose voting restrictions

Hundreds of prominent executives from high-profile companies, including Amazon, Google, BlackRock and Starbucks, signed a statement that opposes discriminatory legislation that makes voting harder.

The statement, printed Wednesday in an advertisement in the New York Times, was organized by Ken Chenault and Ken Frazier, two of America's most prominent Black corporate leaders. The statement called democracy a "beautifully American ideal" and for it to work, "we must ensure the right to vote for all of us."

"We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and to oppose any discriminatory legislation on measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot," it continued.

Keep scrolling to see which states had the highest voter turnout in 2020

The statement, which is described as "nonpartisan," doesn't directly address any specific legislation, notably in Georgia, Texas, and other key states where Republican lawmakers are trying to clamp down on ballot access.