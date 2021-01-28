Amazon asks for block on shareholder hate speech proposal

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has asked federal regulators to block multiple shareholder proposals addressing criticism of company stances on curbing hate speech, diversity in hiring, workplace conditions and surveillance technologies.

Shareholders would not have an opportunity to vote on the proposals at the company's shareholder meeting this year if the request is granted, The Seattle Times reported. Last year, none of the shareholders' proposals were approved.

The Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment on whether it planned to allow Amazon to drop the proposals from the shareholder meeting docket.

Companies often ask the commission for permission to drop shareholder proposals and Amazon last year sought to exclude nine proposals. Amazon was given permission to exclude seven of the nine requests.

Amazon is now requesting that regulators block proposals asking the company to report on its efforts to check hate speech, consider qualified women and nonwhite candidates for all open positions, add hourly associates to its board of directors and assess whether its surveillance capabilities violate human rights.