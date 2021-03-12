Almodóvar returns to the female universe with Penélope Cruz

ALMODÓVAR: You know, when I finished “Pain and Glory” ... what I wanted to do and what I dreamed of was making this short film. It’s not that I had lost my freedom while making “Pain and Glory,” not at all. But the one hour and a half or two hours footage force you to do some things that you shouldn’t have to take into account. I mean, being 30 minutes, I allowed myself more freedom than in a feature film for a mere narrative fact.

ALMODÓVAR: No, but the truth is that streaming has filled the void left in me of not being able to go to the movies. In Madrid there are cinemas open, but the programming is very modest because the great films are hijacked by the studios. Even so, I still go at least once a week. I’m not such a fan of TV series, but the last one I’ve seen that I liked a lot is “The Queen’s Gambit” and I absolutely adore the actress, who I’ve read in an interview wants to work with me and I’m going to tell her yes. I will contact her to tell her absolutely because she has an appearance that’s very interesting to me; she can be a thousand different characters and she’s a very good actress. I also follow faithfully “The Crown,” which is a real spectacle. My struggle is that the model of the movie theaters does not disappear but coexist with the fiction on (streaming) platforms. It is very important to be in a room where the screen is much larger than the house where you live in. Big movies, good movies, deserve to absorb you completely.