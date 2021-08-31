Alleged sex assault on school band trip prompts legal split

The female student, identified in court only as Jane Doe, testified that she tried to block the male student’s hands from groping her while they huddled under a blanket and that she at one point pulled her hand away from his genitals only to have him grab it and put it back.

She acknowledged that she never told him “no” and she didn’t try to get up and walk away. But she was adamant she didn’t consent.

“It’s pretty simple. I never said ‘yes’ to him doing any of that to me,” she testified.

The boy who committed the alleged assault was not punished.

The jury in Alexandria found that she had been assaulted but ruled in favor of the school district after determining that had received proper notice of the alleged assault.

Earlier this year, a divided three-judge panel reinstated the lawsuit. On appeal, the judges focused less on whether she was assaulted and more on whether the school system could be held liable for a single alleged assault when there had been no prior notice of a problem.

The dissenting judges said it stretches Title IX beyond its intent to hold the school district liable for an alleged assault under the circumstances described in the lawsuit.