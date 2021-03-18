Alexi McCammond parts ways with Teen Vogue over past tweets

NEW YORK (AP) — Saying her past anti-Asian and homophobic tweets have overshadowed her work, Alexi McCammond said Thursday that she and publisher Conde Nast have decided to part ways at Teen Vogue.

“I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that,” the journalist said in a statement posted on social media. “I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional.”

McCammond, who is Black, was tapped as the incoming editor in chief to replace Lindsay Peoples Wagner, but the tweets from when she was a teenager and college student as recently as 2011 resurfaced after the appointment was announced.

Calls for the magazine to replace her were mounting, with more than 20 Teen Vogue staff members posting a statement last week saying they had written management in support of readers and others alarmed by the now-deleted tweets. They noted that McCammond's appointment comes at a time of “historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the ongoing struggles of the LGBTQ community.”